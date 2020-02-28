Councilmember, mayor call for removal of Confederate flags from rodeo parade

A Tucson city councilmember said they will no longer partake in the Tucson Rodeo Parade and is asking the city to stop investing in it as long as the Confederate flag is displayed in the procession.

Lane Santa Cruz, the newly elected Democrat councilmember representing Tucson’s west-side, submitted an editorial this week to an Arizona Daily Star reporter and the newspaper’s editorial section after last week’s parade — the 95th year of the procession, which is the largest non-motorized parade in the United States and part of the annual La Fiesta de Los Vaqueros.

Santa Cruz wrote that her office received multiple calls from upset residents “who were demanding to know why we would allow Confederate flags to fly during the parade,” a flag they called a “symbol of slavery, oppression and white supremacy.”

They said her office contacted the parade committee, but labeled its response as “dismissive,” calling the move a “clear message to our black Tucson community that their historic experience doesn’t matter” and pointing out that February is Black History Month.