Pima County issues Freeport another violation for dust from mine tailings

According to Lamberton and other residents, the dust from the mine is difficult to clean and has become a slipping hazard, especially for older residents.

“I’m really hoping that they’ll improve the dust control because it’s a huge issue for those of us who live down wind,” he said. “It’s really difficult to clean because it’s really fine dust, so we can’t wipe it with a dry rag and a wet rag turns it into a muddy mess.”

Freeport’s last violation notice claims the company failed to control dust emissions on nine different occasions between Sept. 20 and Nov. 8, 2018. As a result, the company gave $200,000 to help build a 2-mile walking path at Green Valley’s new county park and paid a $30,000 fine. The company also spent an additional $200,000 to help about 800 residents clean their homes.

According to Ursula Nelson, PDEQ director, the county is working with Freeport to help correct the issues. The company may face enhanced penalties because another violation happened so quickly.

“I understand the concerns that residents have,” she said. “While I haven’t experienced it myself, I’ve seen pictures of the dust and it certainly does have an impact on the community.”