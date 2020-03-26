Pima County supervisors extend business closures through April 10

The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 Thursday to extend business closures through April 10 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The measure, which went into effect March 19, limits restaurants to drive-through and take-out and also calls for the closure of fitness centers, movie theaters, bingo halls, performance venues and similar public gathering sites. Pharmacies, grocery stores, banks and other essential services are not affected.

While the closures were supposed to end by March 31, the supervisors voted to extend that timeline during an emergency meeting Thursday.

The decision coincides with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman’s order to close all K-12 public schools through April 10. The board said it will reconsider the business closure every two weeks.

Republican Supervisor Steve Christy voted no, along with Supervisor Ally Miller, to extend the closure based on what he called “arbitrary” reasoning and uncertainty for local businesses and employees.

“These deadlines, made only to be extended, cause damaging uncertainty to business,” said Christy. “Businesses cannot survive on uncertainty.”

The board also voted 4-1 to send a letter to the governor urging him to consider all options, including a shelter-in-place order, for the entire state. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero announced a similar plan Tuesday.

“What we want to do is flatten the curve," Supervisor Sharon Bronson said. “The sooner we act, the better. It’s all uncertain. This is all new. Today does not look like tomorrow, and we may have to act differently tomorrow as we learn more about this virus, but again, we need to flatten the curve.”