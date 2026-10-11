Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900
Hours: Noon-6:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 1:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare.
Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details, visit pima.gov/foster.
Flicka
ID No.: A884047
Age: 4 years
Story: Meet Flicka, a sweet and affectionate 3-year-old pup who's ready to find her forever family! After five weeks in foster care, she's become a cuddly, loyal companion who loves being close to her people. Flicka is house-trained, crate-trained, sleeps soundly in her crate, and settles in well when left alone. She also enjoys a fun game of tug-of-war and is happiest spending time with the people she loves.
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Flicka is reactive to other dogs and can be startled by unfamiliar people, loud noises, bikes, and motorcycles. When she's unsure, she may bark, but with patience and reassurance, she warms up quickly and has already made wonderful progress in foster care. She does best on walks in quieter areas or during less busy times of day, and a harness is recommended. She'll thrive with an adopter who understands dog reactivity and is willing to continue building her confidence through positive reinforcement.
If you're looking for a loyal best friend and are ready to help a deserving dog continue to blossom, Flicka could be the perfect match. With love, consistency, and a calm home, she's sure to reward her new family with endless affection and companionship.
Fee: $0 adoption Fee. $20 licensing fee.
Balto
ID No.: A894897
Age: 2 years
Story: In the 1995 animated film "Balto", an outcast Husky risks his life with other sled dogs to prevent a deadly epidemic from ravaging Nome, Alaska. This tale was actually based on a true story, in which sled dog teams transported the diphtheria serum antitoxin from Anchorage to Nome, nearly 540 miles away! We have a stunning boy named Balto who is unsure that he’ll ever have the chance to save a city from an outbreak, but he’s hoping his future family will love him anyway!! Balto is a shy guy who is learning the routines in the shelter; his volunteer friends see so much potential, with one sharing:
“Balto is a very handsome blonde pup whose fur looks like it belongs on a stuffed animal! He’s still learning to trust people here in the shelter! He’s a careful pupper and he was very observant, watching people and animals in his surroundings. He would approach me for treats, but he’s not quite comfortable with petting YET. I’m sure he’s just learning who he can trust here in the scary shelter and I believe he’ll come around any day! What a brave boy!”
Balto shares his kennel with another PACC pup and has been playful when meeting other dogs in playgroup. Balto is dreaming of a patient furever family who will give him time to decompress from stressful shelter life and who will let him go at his own pace as he settles into a new home. While he may have the looks of a dog whose lineage may have originated in Alaska rather than Arizona, he believes that home is where the family is! He’s hoping to join yours!
Fee: $0 adoption Fee. $20 licensing fee.
Tuna Luna
ID No.: A893779
Age: 2 years
Story: What we learned from Tuna Luna's previous home:
Where does your cat spend most of its time? Indoors only
Does your cat have any history of litterbox issues? No
Which of these fun facts apply to your cat?
Very active, Affectionate. Loves toys, Playful. Always at your side. Loves to be brushed.
Any funny stories or additional information?
She gets the zoomies quite often! -She loves to cuddle and sleep right by you. She absolutely loves her food -likes to explore and climb -she’s very fascinated by bugs - she LOVES her butt tapped and scratched
Fee: $35 adoption Fee.
Blakeleigh
ID No.: A834405
Age: 6 years
Story: Blakeleigh is a cuddly lady who came to the shelter as a stray and has been winning hearts ever since! Here’s what volunteers have said:
“Blakeleigh is an adorably happy and wiggly girl. She has the most adorable little squirms as she remains seated and patiently waits to be leashed. She walks nicely and has great focus. She absolutely loves to cuddle too, scooting close and nuzzling her face into my side. She’s a little ball of sunshine!”
“I took Blakeleigh out for a day trip and she did great!! We went for brunch at the Monica, took a stroll around downtown, and drove through Roadrunner Coffee for a pup cup. Blakeleigh is just the happiest girl. She would do great in a home where she can be a couch potato all day long. She met a small dog while we were at brunch and she did fantastic! She did not show any signs of stranger danger, giving everyone a good sniff before they pet her. She is the biggest love bug!”
“Blakeleigh is a girl who would prefer a good cuddle and belly rub rather than to go for a long walk. She is truly coming out of her shell and becoming much more acclimated to shelter life!”
Blakeleigh shares her kennel and has been tolerant when meeting other dogs in playgroup. Don’t miss out on this sweet girl- ask to meet Blakeleigh today!
Fee: $0 adoption Fee. $20 licensing fee.
Pets for adoption at other rescue groups
Nate
Age: 9 years
Story: The folks who found me in their garage did the right thing to bring me here to The Animal League. When I arrived, I needed a little work on my long black and white coat. I do like brushing, so that’s good. I had some trouble “settling in” here at first, but since then I respond to petting and brushing with purrs. I’ve found a cozy cubby on a cat tree to call my own. However, I’d really like to find more spacious accommodations where I can get comfortable. Why not call to arrange a meeting with me and see if we can make an arrangement?
Fee: $75; includes neuter, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W Duval Mine Road, Green Valley; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., daily; 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Luna
Age: 10 years
Story: Although I’m a senior girl, I have many wonderful days ahead — and I’d love to spend them with you! Like the Greek moon goddess, I bring a calm, loving presence wherever I go. I adore people and enjoy strolling beneath the open sky, taking in the sights and sounds around me. I walk beautifully on a leash and love exploring at a gentle pace. My sweet nature makes me a wonderful companion, and I’m dreaming of a loving home where I can relax, enjoy peaceful walks, and be a cherished family member. Best of all, lifetime veterinary care support is included with my adoption, so the big stuff is covered. If you’re looking for a statuesque girl with an even bigger heart, I’d love to meet you! Maybe I’m the gentle giant you’ve been waiting for. Please call to arrange a meeting with me.
Fee: $125; includes spay, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W Duval Mine Road, Green Valley; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., daily; 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.