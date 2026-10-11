“Blakeleigh is a girl who would prefer a good cuddle and belly rub rather than to go for a long walk. She is truly coming out of her shell and becoming much more acclimated to shelter life!”

Blakeleigh shares her kennel and has been tolerant when meeting other dogs in playgroup. Don’t miss out on this sweet girl- ask to meet Blakeleigh today!

Fee: $0 adoption Fee. $20 licensing fee.

Pets for adoption at other rescue groups

Nate

Age: 9 years

Story: The folks who found me in their garage did the right thing to bring me here to The Animal League. When I arrived, I needed a little work on my long black and white coat. I do like brushing, so that’s good. I had some trouble “settling in” here at first, but since then I respond to petting and brushing with purrs. I’ve found a cozy cubby on a cat tree to call my own. However, I’d really like to find more spacious accommodations where I can get comfortable. Why not call to arrange a meeting with me and see if we can make an arrangement?

Fee: $75; includes neuter, shots, and microchip.

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W Duval Mine Road, Green Valley; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., daily; 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.

Luna

Age: 10 years