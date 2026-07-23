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Republican challenger Ralph Heap is putting up a fight for one of two Arizona Corporation Commission seats currently held by incumbents Nick Myers and Kevin Thompson.

Results as of Wednesday night showed little movement from the first round of unofficial election results released Tuesday in the race for the GOP nomination for two seats on the five-member board, which oversees the state’s utilities.

Thompson will be one of the nominees. Myers and Heap are battling for the remaining slot, with Heap holding a small lead over the incumbent.

In a statement provided to The Arizona Republic, Myers wrote the results of Tuesday's primary were "not what we hoped."

Myers wrote it had been an "incredible honor" to serve as a commissioner, and touted his role in exploring new nuclear power generation, rolling back the "Green New Deal," a shorthand for renewable energy mandates, and approving a new wave of fossil fuel generation.

Myers wrote that he was "pretty proud" of his efforts to establish a formula-based ratemaking policy.

"During my term, one of the most important lessons I've learned is that energy policy is too important to reduce to simplistic slogans and talking points," Myers wrote. "The challenges facing the state are real, and require serious policymakers who are interested in the facts, not just scoring political points.

Results will be updated daily until all the votes are tallied. Arizona primary election results are unofficial until local and state officials have tallied all ballots and certified the results.