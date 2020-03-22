Five new COVID-19 cases in Pima County; confirmed Arizona total hits 152

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pima County rose by five overnight to 17, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported.
Pinal County reported two more cases of coronavirus to a known total of 16
And statewide, cases rose nearly 50 percent from Saturday to 152.
No details were available about the Pima County patients or their conditions.
In Pinal County, one of the two new patients is a woman in her 50s and the other is a man in his 60s, the county's public health department reported. Both of them are close contacts of a case Pinal County reported on Thursday.
Both are isolated at home and recovering.
Of Pinal's 16 confirmed cases, 15 patients have either fully recovered or are recovering in isolation at home.
Maricopa County has reported 81 cases as of Sunday morning.