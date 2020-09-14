120 students living in high-rise apartments near UA test positive for COVID-19

At least 120 University of Arizona students living in off-campus high rises have tested positive for coronavirus.
Of the 424 tests that were administered to students who live at high-rises located near North Euclid Avenue and East Speedway, 28% were positive. The Hub Tucson has the largest outbreak so far, with 45 positives.
Many local officials have expressed frustration that the UA was not proactive enough when it came to the spread of COVID-19 among off-campus students. Off-campus students are not currently required by the university to get tested for the virus, but the UA does encourage them to seek free testing through several on-campus sites.
Over the last couple of weeks, the City of Tucson’s Ward 6 office, led by Council Member Steve Kozachik, has facilitated free testing and contact tracing for off-campus students through Rescue Me Wellness. They’ve also collaborated with Pima County to offer pop-up testing sites near the student apartments and have offered door-to-door testing so that students didn’t have to come out of their rooms.
“The UA can, and should exercise the leverage they have to compel testing by immediately issuing a directive that prevents any student from continuing to participate in any form of classroom instruction, including virtually, until they have produced a negative COVID-19 test result coming from a reliable PCR test, and that process must be repeated every 3 weeks until the end of the semester,” Kozachik said.
Pima County is also working to potentially shut down swimming pools at the high rises and is exploring other enforcement options.
The UA is scheduled to hold a campus reentry news conference Monday morning and may address some of these concerns.
