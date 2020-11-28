$3M grant to help UA students provide solutions to world's problems

The University of Arizona announced a new $3 million grant that will help its graduate student researchers take on the world’s challenges from climate change to sustainable food resources.

The National Science Foundation Research traineeship “BRIDGES” Program will provide two academic years for 20 masters and doctoral students in the UA’s Ecosystem Genomics Initiative, whose purpose is to allow scientists from different fields to collaborate to solve those challenges.

The grant money will help students for the next five years.

Ecosystem genomics is defined as a field of science focusing on how the processes at a genetic or genomic level can scale up to influence the ecosystems humans depend on, according to UA.

The grant will allow students to develop “new models to inform global climate policy, identify genes and genomic interactions that enhance crop yield, and prepare graduate students to join the national workforce in fields such as ecosystem management, medical genetics and food security,” a UA news release said.