New Year's Eve

AAA isn't only offering New Year's Eve rides for tipsy drivers. AAA will tow their cars home as well.

AAA Arizona's Tipsy Tow service is giving free rides and a tow of up to 10 miles to any motorist's residence or hotel, whether they're members or not. The service will run from 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 through 6 a.m. on Jan. 1.

"AAA wants motorists to send off 2018 on a high note by ringing in the New Year safely," said AAA Arizona spokesperson Michelle Donati. "We urge New Year’s Eve revelers to have a sober ride home lined up before the ball drops. If those plans fall through, AAA’s Tipsy Tow will not only provide a safe ride home for you and a passenger, but we’ll get your vehicle home safely, too."

Any mileage beyond the complimentary 10 miles will be subject to a standard tow rate. As well, AAA will only give rides to a maximum of two people and won't give the complementary ride and tow to a repair facility or other drinking establishment.

To use the service motorists should call 1-800-AAA-HELP (1-800-222-4357) and ask for a Tipsy Tow.

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara