AAA isn't only offering New Year's Eve rides for tipsy drivers. AAA will tow their cars home as well.
AAA Arizona's Tipsy Tow service is giving free rides and a tow of up to 10 miles to any motorist's residence or hotel, whether they're members or not. The service will run from 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 through 6 a.m. on Jan. 1.
"AAA wants motorists to send off 2018 on a high note by ringing in the New Year safely," said AAA Arizona spokesperson Michelle Donati. "We urge New Year’s Eve revelers to have a sober ride home lined up before the ball drops. If those plans fall through, AAA’s Tipsy Tow will not only provide a safe ride home for you and a passenger, but we’ll get your vehicle home safely, too."
Any mileage beyond the complimentary 10 miles will be subject to a standard tow rate. As well, AAA will only give rides to a maximum of two people and won't give the complementary ride and tow to a repair facility or other drinking establishment.
To use the service motorists should call 1-800-AAA-HELP (1-800-222-4357) and ask for a Tipsy Tow.