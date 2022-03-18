Above normal precipitation expected Tucson's monsoon this year

This year's monsoon is expected to bring "above normal" precipitation to southeast Arizona, according to the latest outlook from the Climate Prediction Center.

Though the center does not make predictions about how many inches are expected, the outlook says there's a 40-50% chance that the region is leaning above normal for precipitation from June through September.

2021 ranked as Tucson's third wettest monsoon with 12.79" of rain, following a dismal 2020 with just 1.62 inches of rain. An average monsoon, which runs June 15-Sept. 30, in Tucson brings 5.69" of rain.

With drought conditions unlikely to improve in the Southwest until the late summer monsoon rainfall begins, there continues to be an elevated risk of wildfires this spring, especially when high winds are presents, the center's outlook said.

As far as heat, goes, seasonal temps during the monsoon will likely be above normal in southeast Arizona, the outlook said. The average high during for that timeframe is 99.