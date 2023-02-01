 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crash on Interstate-10 in Tucson injures 2

Arizona state troopers investigate a collision between an SUV and a semi tractor-trailer on eastbound I-10 south of Prince Road on Wednesday afternoon.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Two people were hospitalized Wednesday after a crash on Interstate 10 in Tucson, officials said.

The collision, which involved a SUV and a large box truck, happened on eastbound I-10 near Prince Road.

The SUV was wedged under the truck, causing the two people inside of the SUV to be trapped, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The two people were  pulled from the wreckage and taken to a local hospital. Their condition was not immediately available known Wedneaday afternoon, AZDPS said.

The Prince Road on-ramp was blocked due to the crash, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

Earlier in the day, the eastbound lanes of I-10 were closed near Cortaro Road due to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a commercial vehicle.

Drivers can find real-time highway conditions at az511.gov, the state's traveler information website.

Information also can be found by using the AZ511 app or calling 511.

The Arizona Department of Transportation also posts updates on Twitter.

The department's feed can be found at @ArizonaDOT.

Safety Corridors are highway segments that have more crashes, injuries and deaths than would ordinarily be expected.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

