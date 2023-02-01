Crash on Interstate-10 in Tucson injures 2

Two people were hospitalized Wednesday after a crash on Interstate 10 in Tucson, officials said.

The collision, which involved a SUV and a large box truck, happened on eastbound I-10 near Prince Road.

The SUV was wedged under the truck, causing the two people inside of the SUV to be trapped, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The two people were pulled from the wreckage and taken to a local hospital. Their condition was not immediately available known Wedneaday afternoon, AZDPS said.

The Prince Road on-ramp was blocked due to the crash, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

Earlier in the day, the eastbound lanes of I-10 were closed near Cortaro Road due to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a commercial vehicle.

