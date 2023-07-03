Two motorcyclists were killed early Sunday when they collided on Tucson's east side, police say.

The crash happened about 2:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Harrison Road, just after the curve from East Wrightstown Road, Tucson police said in a news release.

Andrew Machalik, 48, was riding a black 2008 Harley Davidson XL1200 behind Adam Robert Gregory, 38, who was riding a white 2017 Yamaha SCR950 motorcycle.

Gregory had just negotiated the curve and was traveling south on Harrison when Machalik drifted into the center lane, struck the concrete barrier island on Harrison, then collided with the rear of Gregory's motorcycle, police said in the release.

Neither man was wearing a helmet. Police say they died at the crash scene.

The wreck remains under investigation.