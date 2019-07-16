Handmaker's Adventure Bus

Adventure Bus is an outreach program of the nonprofit Handmaker Jewish Services for the Aging at 2221 N. Rosemont Blvd.

The program is for people in the early to middle stages of diminished memory capacity, and provides stimulation, education, recreation and socialization for participants. It is open to families in the Tucson area who need services for a loved one with diminished memory who is living at home and is high-functioning.

Adventure Bus includes bi-weekly indoor cultural activities and day trips to events and destinations in Tucson and surrounding areas. The program consists of 10-week sessions and is offered four times throughout the year.

Each session costs $85, including costs for transportation, field trips, activities and lunch. A screening interview is required prior to enrollment, and discounts may apply.

For more information, call 547-6007, 881-2323 or go to Facebook's Adventure Bus (Handmaker presents). More information can also be found at www.handmaker.org then click on "Care Options" link and select "Adventure Bus."