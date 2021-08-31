After losing her son, Tucson mom supports those facing addiction

If you go

To increase awareness of overdose and reduce the stigma associated with deaths due to drugs and substance use, each year, Aug. 31 marks International Overdose Awareness Day.

This year, the Enlightening Hope Project of Tucson will convene to inspire a day of reflection and memory at Gene C. Reid Park. People who have struggled with addiction, as well as family and friends of those who have lost their lives due to overdose, will gather to raise their voices and raise awareness about this situation that affects millions of families around the world.

What: Ceremony of lights and opportunities to share experiences and support resources.

When: Tuesday, Aug. 31, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Where: Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way, Ramada No. 1, Tucson, Arizona.

More information: To learn more about the Enlightening Hope Project Foundation and about this event, visit the website enlighteninghopeproject.com