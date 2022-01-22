Andrada MavFest happening in Vail

Applicants must submit a completed application form, personal essay and two letters of recommendation, one of which must be from a teacher at the student’s school. They must also have a minimum of a 2.5 GPA and be accepted at an accredited not-for-profit college or university.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 25 at 5 p.m.. For more information about scholarship eligibility and requirements, and to submit an application, visit www.margegouldscholarship.com

Alisa’s Angels Foundation

The Alisa’s Angels Foundation announced last week that it has opened its application cycle for eight $5,000 scholarships that students can put towards university, community college or trade school next fall.

Alisa’s Angels Foundation is named after Alisa Wallendorf, who died in 2004 at the age of 15 and believed in the power of caring for others. For 17 years, the foundation has given scholarships to Arizona high school students who have performed meaningful volunteer service in their communities.

To find more information about the scholarship eligibility and application, visit www.alisasangels.org.

