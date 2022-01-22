Andrada MavFest happening in Vail

The Vail Unified School District is hosting its “MavFest” event at the Andrada Polytechnic High School this weekend.
The event will include a Vail Pride Day Fun Run/5K, a ribbon-cutting for the Andrada Presentation Hall, a car show by Obsessions Car Club, a petting zoo, face painting and more family fun.
The event will take place Saturday, Jan. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 12960 S. Houghton Road, kicking off with the fun run and obstacle course at the school’s new cross country desert trail. To participate, parties must register at bit.ly/vailfunrun. Proceeds will go to Vail Pride Day.
The MavFest will be an indoor-outdoor event. Participants are asked to wear masks while inside the school buildings.
Marana Spelling Bee
The Marana Unified School District wrapped up its districtwide 2022 Spelling Bee by crowning Jill Parry, a 7th-grade student at Marana Middle School, the spelling champion.
Parry began carving her way toward the big win by correctly spelling out “quasimodo” (meaning: first Sunday after Easter), a previously misspelled word by one of her opponents. She then ended the contest by correctly spelling word No. 62, “fata morgana,” meaning something substantial.
Up next, Parry will compete at the Pima County Spelling Bee on Feb. 19 at Catalina High School.
She was one of 32 students throughout the district who were eligible to compete in the district’s spelling bee on Jan. 20. Another 14 students were selected as alternates to step in if a student could not participate.
The contestants included students in the fourth through eighth grades. The top five placements in the spelling bee went out to:
- 1st place: Jill Parry, 7th-grader at Marana Middle
- 2nd place: Aella Reid, 4th-grader at Este Elementary
- 3rd place: Alyssa Dean, 4th-grader at Coyote Trail Elementary
- 4th place: Matthew Reyes, 4th-grader at Rattlesnake Ridge Elementary
- 5th place: Leo Feltz, 4th-grader at Gladden Farms Elementary
Marge Gould Scholarship
The Marge Christensen Gould Memorial Scholarship is now accepting applications from senior students at Catalina, Sunnyside, Desert View and Star Academic high schools.
The scholarship – named in honor of the late, longtime Catalina High School teacher Marge Christensen Gould, who taught an alternative literacy and workplace skills program for at-risk students – hands out a $1,500 award that is renewable for one additional year.
Applicants must submit a completed application form, personal essay and two letters of recommendation, one of which must be from a teacher at the student’s school. They must also have a minimum of a 2.5 GPA and be accepted at an accredited not-for-profit college or university.
The deadline to apply is Feb. 25 at 5 p.m.. For more information about scholarship eligibility and requirements, and to submit an application, visit www.margegouldscholarship.com
Alisa’s Angels Foundation
The Alisa’s Angels Foundation announced last week that it has opened its application cycle for eight $5,000 scholarships that students can put towards university, community college or trade school next fall.
Alisa’s Angels Foundation is named after Alisa Wallendorf, who died in 2004 at the age of 15 and believed in the power of caring for others. For 17 years, the foundation has given scholarships to Arizona high school students who have performed meaningful volunteer service in their communities.
To find more information about the scholarship eligibility and application, visit www.alisasangels.org.
Contact reporter Genesis Lara at glara@tucson.com