Another judge chides Arizona Senate for withholding public records on election audit

Maricopa County election officials produced a report that disputed the findings and explained the apparent discrepancies, saying that Cyber Ninjas, which has never done an audit before, clearly did not understand Arizona election laws.

All that is relevant here, the judge said, as voters attempt to reach their own conclusions.

"The public has a right to know the basis for these conclusions and findings and to challenge and scrutinize those findings,'' Kemp said.

"The public has a right to know how the audit was done, who paid for it and how much was paid,'' he continued. "The public also has a right to know the identity of any political organizations who financed the audit.''

That is relevant because even Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan acknowledged that the $150,000 Senate contract did not begin to cover his costs.

He released a list of organizations that provided another $5.8 million, most of them with ties to Trump or his allies. But Logan would not detail who contributed to those organizations.