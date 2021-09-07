Arizona AG: Mandatory vaccinations for Tucson employees illegal; city pauses effort

Romero said the mayor and council are reviewing the findings, with one option being to take the dispute to the Arizona Supreme Court. But in the interim, City Manager Michael Ortega said he is pausing implementation of the policy.

The Tucson ordinance, believed to be the first of its kind in the state, required all city employees to get at least their first dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine by Aug. 24. There are exceptions for medical reasons, accommodations for disabilities, or a "sincerely held religious belief."

Workers who did not comply faced a five-day suspension without pay. And continued refusal could lead to other penalties like having to pay more for their health insurance.

Conner said this is not acceptable.

"Adherence to the rule of law in Arizona is not optional," she said. "It's everyone's responsibility, including the city of Tucson."

But all that presumes SB 1824 is legal — or will be after Sept. 29.

It is one of the "budget reconciliation" bills enacted by lawmakers in the waning days of the session.