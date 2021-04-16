Arizona considering allowing walk-ins at its vaccination sites

There's something else at play, albeit a bit longer term, that also will allow for more on-demand immunization.

"As they get more vaccine, the federal partners will open up that ordering so that health care providers will just be able to order it just like they do all the other vaccines,'' Christ said. And that will make the vaccine available in doctors' offices.

"We do know that our medical providers play a large role in people trusting and getting vaccinated,'' she continued.

"So they can say, 'I've got the vaccine, I recommend it, here's the reasons it's safe, and we can just get it to you today,'" Christ explained. "That reduces barriers and gives our health care community more opportunities to vaccinate.''

The ease of getting inoculated could become more important now that Pfizer, one of the three companies authorized to manufacture vaccine for use in the United States, is saying it is "likely'' that people will need a third dose within 12 months of getting fully vaccinated. And Albert Bourla, the company's CEO, also said it is possible there will need to be an annual vaccination.

Christ said there are ongoing evaluations of how long the vaccine's effects will last.