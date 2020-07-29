Arizona coronavirus cases top 168,200; 15,601 in Tucson area
Arizona coronavirus cases top 168,200; 15,601 in Tucson area

  • Updated
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

 U.S. National Institutes of Health

Arizona has recorded more than 168,200 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Wednesday.

With 2,339 new cases, the statewide total is 168,273, the department said Wednesday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.

The state said 3,454 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 46 new deaths reported today.

Across Pima County, 15,601 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 309 cases from the day before.

Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:

• 2,115 people ages 65 and older;

• 1,936 people between 55 and 64 years old;

• 2,348 people between 45 and 54 years old;

• 7,331 people between 20 and 44 years old;

• 1,824 people 19 years old and younger.

No age was available for 47 coronavirus patients in the county.

There have been 431 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. No new deaths reported Wednesday in Pima County.

There have been 1,125,705 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 12,880 tests reported yesterday.

Among the tests given statewide, 12.7% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 12.5% of statewide tests showed positive.

The 3,454 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:

• 2,498 people 65 years old and older;

• 505 people between 55 and 64 years old;

• 235 people between 45 and 54 years old;

• 204 people between 20 and 44 years old.

• 12 people under the age of 20

The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.

Concerned about COVID-19?

