Arizona coronavirus cases top 194,000; 19,743 in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 194,000 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Monday.
With 468 new cases, the statewide total is 194,005, the department said Monday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state health department said 4,506 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were no new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 19,743 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 162 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 2,618 people ages 65 and older;
• 2,424 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 2,968 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 9,178 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 2,408 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 147 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 531 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. There were no new deaths reported Monday in Pima County.
There have been 1,349,757 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 7,476 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 12% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 12.4% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 4,506 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 3,231 people 65 years old and older;
• 694 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 309 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 261 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 11 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
