Arizona governor signs law criminalizing abortions involving fetal genetic issues

Other provisions:

• Require that the remains from a surgical abortion either be buried or cremated;

• Prohibit abortions at any hospital run by an educational institution from performing abortions unless necessary to save the life of the mother;

• Bar the use of public money to be used on any research that involves fetal remains;

• Allow the father of an unborn child to sue for damages if such an abortion is performed, a right that goes to the mother's parents if she is a minor.

The new law also spells out for the first time in Arizona that all laws — not just about abortion — must be interpreted to acknowledge that "an unborn child (has) at every stage of development, all rights, privileges and immunities available to other persons, citizens and residents of the state.''

Sen. Nancy Barto, R-Phoenix, who sponsored the bill, insisted during debate on the measure that this does not confer legal "personhood'' on a fetus.