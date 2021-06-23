Arizona health department issues recall for tainted marijuana products

Harmful bacteria in a few marijuana products was found by an Arizona state agency Wednesday, leading to a warning to check your supply and throw out any contaminated bud.
The Arizona Department of Health Services initiated a recall of certain medical and recreational marijuana products for possible salmonella or aspergillus contamination.
“Patients who have purchased potentially contaminated products should not ingest, inhale, or otherwise consume them and should dispose of them,” the agency said in a press release.
The agency also added that anyone who has consumed one of the products in question should “contact your healthcare provider or seek emergency care in the event of an emergency.” The department also advised anyone in possession of the tainted products to dispose of them.
According to the press release, health department lab auditors became aware of the contaminations while conducting a routine inspection of a third-party lab. The products affected (listed below), which had originally been reported to state-licensed dispensaries as free of contaminants, were then taken off of shelves.
The health department says that consumers who have any questions or think they may have purchased one of the tainted items can contact the dispensary they were purchased from.
Products are listed by their brand name first, then product name, then batch number and finally what contaminate it tested positive for.
- Harvest Platinum, 14g Pre Pack Indica Flower (Glazed Apricot Gelato), CVGH210406HB, Salmonella
- Harvest Platinum, 14g Pre Pack Sativa Flower (Tiger Haze), CVGH210406HM (L), Aspergillus
- Modern Flower, 3.5g Pre Pack Indica Flower (Orange Acai), CVGH2104210HI, Aspergillus sp.
- Sol Flower Dispensaries and Establishments, Tahiti Lime, 0121TILM.33.WT, Aspergillus sp.
- EHF (Elephant Head Farms), HAT Trick #17 Flower, 030821F1H12, Salmonella
- Mohave Cannabis, Preroll, LAB #454 PR, Salmonella
- Tru Infusion Flower, Cherry WIFI, 0326R12CUC, Aspergillus sp.
- The Pharm, Chemistry #1 (HD 3/24/21), Chemistry #1 1 B15B.R1-10, Aspergillus sp.