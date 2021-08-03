Arizona penalizing cities with own minimum wage; could affect Tucson vote

Flagstaff, represented by attorney Roopali Desai, wants to keep it from getting that far.

They are asking a judge to void the provision in the new state budget that imposes that $1.1 million penalty against Flagstaff. The figure is supposed to represent the additional costs borne by the state between the state's $12.15 figure and the $15 minimum Flagstaff voters adopted.

In new court filings, Desai disputes the figure.

She noted the Flagstaff ordinance specifically exempts state employees. And Desai said some of the other claims of higher costs, such as from Coconino Community College, really are not obligations of the state.

But the heart of her claim is that the provision itself is unconstitutional.

Desai pointed out that both the original 2006 statewide initiative that first established a state minimum wage and a 2016 revision that increased the numbers specifically allow local communities to establish their own wage laws. The only requirement is that the figure be at least as much as the state requires.

She contends the law requiring the reimbursement runs afoul of the Voter Protection Act, a constitutional provision that bars the Legislature from repealing or altering anything approved at the ballot box.