Arizona wants to refuse to count early ballots unsigned by election night

Ensign urged the judges not to buy the argument that those who forget to sign their ballots should be given the same opportunity to fix the problem as those whose signatures did not match what county officials have on file.

"With signature mismatches, it typically is not the fault of the voter whatsoever, which contrasts completely with the missing signature, which is virtually always the complete fault of the voter,'' he said.

Beyond that, Ensign said signature matching — the process used by election officials to compare signatures on early ballot envelopes with what is on file — is "inherently subjective and has rates of error for which there are reasons to have cure periods.''

"By contrast, there is absolutely no evidence in the record whatsoever that Arizona has ever wrongfully determined that a ballot was unsigned when it was, in fact, signed,'' he said.

He also said a mismatched signature can be dealt with by a phone call to the voter to verify that she or he was the one who mailed in the ballot. By contrast, a missing signature requires the voter to go to election offices where workers, one from each party, accompany the ballot and watch the missing signature be put into place.

That, he said, can slow up the process of counties finishing their counting on time.