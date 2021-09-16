Arizonans will finally get to see what 2020 election audit concluded

Fann, however, said the Senate does not yet have the draft report. But Langhofer conceded in court that there's a caveat to all that.

`I believe the Senate or its agents are in possession of a draft report, but not from Cyber Ninjas,'' he told the judge.

"There were some ancillary reports,'' Langhofer continued. "But the main one, the Senate does not have yet.''

Fann said some of that comes from Shelby Busch, co-founder of We The People Arizona Alliance, who has raised questions about the accuracy of the election results. The Senate president said Busch worked with what "some grass-roots people who worked the polls.''

"They put a document together of things that they observed at the polls, things that went on,'' Fann said. "They went through all of the recordings and videos of MCTEC (Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center) about some things.''

Fann also said there are people who have filled out affidavits "documenting things when they were working at the polls, what they observed.''

Whatever Fann has, American Oversight wants that, too.