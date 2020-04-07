Arizona's confirmed coronavirus cases now surpass 2,500

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona now surpass 2,500, with 2,575 cases statewide, officials said Tuesday.

Statewide, there have been 73 known coronavirus deaths. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services on Tuesday, 15 of the deaths are in Pima County.

The state health department says 33,375 people have been tested for coronavirus in Arizona, with 4,511 tests in Pima County.

In Pima County, the state health department says 415 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, which is the same number as Monday's count.

The Pima County Health Department hasn't released any information about Monday's newly reported cases.

The first 372 confirmed cases in Pima County include five people between the ages of zero to 19 years old, 131 people between the ages of 20 and 44 years old, 128 people between the ages of 45 and 64 years old, and 103 people that are 65 years old or older. The ages of five patients are unknown.

Of those 372 patients, 81 have been hospitalized at some point and 28 have been in the ICU, according to the Pima County Health Department's website. The website, which was last updated on Sunday, lists 13 deaths in the county.

