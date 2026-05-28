Brown was a U.S. Army veteran of the Gulf War. He had served with the Tohono O'odham Nation Police Department for 19 years, including 10 years as a school resource officer. He was survived by his wife, seven children, four stepchildren, eight grandchildren seven siblings and his father.

"When I first started as a police officer, Bryan Brown was my field training officer," said Garcia. "We spent countless hours together in the same patrol car while he taught me not only how to be a police officer, but how to serve people with compassion, respect and honor. He showed me the importance of listening to people, treating everyone with dignity, and truly caring about the community we served. Those lessons stayed with me throughout my career and continued to guide me to this day."

On the day Brown was killed, Garcia, who had been promoted to detective by that time, responded to the hospital to process his friend's body. Later that same day, he was tasked with assisting in the interview of the man accused of taking Brown's life.

"It is something that has stayed with me forever," said Garcia. "Bryan was there with me on my very first day as a police officer, and I was there with him on his last. We shared 11 years of friendship, service, and experiences together."

Garcia said Brown's widow, Rena Brown, has been incredibly supportive of the foundation and everything they have built over the years and attends the Youth Academy every year.