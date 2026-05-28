"She told me, no, that she liked to work because that was like the only thing that kept her mind going, that it kept her busy," Cardenas said.

Family members now take turns driving from Cottonwood to visit Tapia Cornejo at the Eloy Detention Center every Sunday, a six hour round trip, Cardenas said.

Cardenas has noticed her mother has lost weight in the detention facility and is now down to about 113 pounds. During their visits, she said her mother seems "sad" and "depressed."

"Honestly, she looks fragile," Cardenas said.

They are allowed to visit her for one hour.

"She tries to be strong when we're there, but I could see how it affects her, especially when I take the kids in," Cardenas said. When it's time to say goodbye, "she cries and the kids cry. I don't know if I'm doing good by taking the kids to see her or if I'm harming her more."

Cardenas said she filed a complaint with CoreCivic, the for-profit private prison company that runs the facility under contract with ICE, after one of the detention officers in the kitchen area yelled at Tapia Cornejo.

"I guess that my mom wouldn't move or something," Cardenas said. "But I told them my mom has hearing issues so unless you're making eye contact and you're speaking clear and loud, sometimes she can't comprehend what you're saying, especially if there's a language barrier because she only speaks Spanish."

Tapia Cornejo has shared disturbing stories with Cardenas during the visits. During a visit in March, Tapia Cornejo said a women at the facility had tried to kill herself out of desperation.