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Julie Gallego-Gonzalez, who taught folklorico dance to thousands of students and founded Viva Performing Arts, died June 8 at the age of 64 after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Born in Austin, Texas, on Nov. 10, 1961, and raised in Tucson, Gallego was passionate about dance from an early age. After seeing a folklorico performance when she was a little girl, she started dancing for a Mexican rodeo charro group at 11 years old.

Gallego attended Tucson High School and then the University of Arizona, majoring in interior design while continuing dance classes at Pima Community College. She danced throughout her childhood and adolescence.

After graduating, she taught her niece and nephew how to dance folklorico. From there, Gallego started Ballet Folklorico San Juan, her first dance class of 65 students, in the cafeteria of St. John's Evangelical Catholic School.

Gallego continued to teach dance and opened her own studio, Viva Performing Arts Dance Studio, in 2007. Her students have performed at major United States and international mariachi conferences, making Gallego a household name among the folklorico and mariachi communities.

In 2023, Gallego decided to retire and sold the Viva location on South Park Avenue. Her daughter and niece, however, made her reconsider, family members said. She decided to reopen a new location at 16th Avenue and Ajo Way in the Santa Cruz Plaza.

Friends and family described Gallego as determined, ambitious and filled with faith and compassion. She enjoyed giving her students opportunities and enriching their lives through her culture and performance, they said.