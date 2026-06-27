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A woman died of injuries from a three-vehicle crash June 17 on the Tucson area's northwest side, the Pima County Sheriff's Department says.

The injuries to Tina Brenner-Kupris, 56, were originally thought to be non-life-threatening, and she was discharged from a local hospital after the crash and returned home, the department said in a news release Saturday.

But Brenner-Kupris was again taken to a hospital the next day, June 18, where she was later pronounced dead, the Sheriff's Department said. On June 25, the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner ruled that Brenner-Kupris had died as a result of injuries related to the June 17 collision.

The crash occurred about 11:40 a.m. June 17 near East Orange Grove Road and North Shadow Bluff Drive.

Brenner-Kupris, driving an SUV, "was traveling in stop‑and‑go traffic and failed to control their speed, causing a rear‑end collision with a sedan. The impact pushed the sedan into a second SUV," the Sheriff's Department said.