The Manning Passing Academy draws some of the best quarterbacks in college football and Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita was among the brightest stars at the three-day camp.
Fifita won two skills competitions at the Manning Passing Academy Friday night at Nicholls State in Louisiana: the "Riddell Air-It-Out Exhibition" and the "Raising Cane's Hoop Long Shot."
Fifita was presented with a check for $25,000 from Raising Cane's CEO Todd Graves, which was donated to the Manning Passing Academy — a skills camp hosted by former NFL quarterbacks Peyton, Eli and Arch Manning.
This summer is Fifita's second year participating in the Manning Passing Academy.
Other quarterbacks at Manning Passing Academy this year include Texas quarterback Arch Manning, Jayden Maiava (USC), Demond Williams (Washington), Julian Sayin (Ohio State), George McIntyre (Tennessee) and Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss), among others.
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Fifita recently said the Manning Passing Academy is "a great experience."
"They do such a good job and learning from the Mannings is a blessing because they're two of the greatest to ever do it," Fifita said on "Spears and Ali" on ESPN Tucson. "The social part is an underrated aspect of the game."
"You're there with the top quarterbacks in the country, so you're building those relationships and having those conversations and have experiences at functions and (social gatherings) you go to.
"It's great because during the season, you play some of those guys. We have those interactions and go back to the Manning Passing Academy where you remember some memories; Avery Johnson, Rocco Becht and even Kevin Jennings in the bowl game. There's a respect built and there's relationships, and then you learn so much as a quarterback and as a player."
Arizona second-year offensive coordinator Seth Doege attended the Manning Passing Academy in 2011 and was roommates with former Arizona quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles.
"There’s segments in the camp where you get to throw with guys at the camp like Peyton, Eli or whoever the backup quarterback was with the Giants," Doege said last year. "And then you had Top 50 quarterbacks. It was a good confidence booster going into the rest of the summer because I stepped away from that thinking, 'Oh, I can throw with any of these dudes. Toe-to-toe, I can go out there and compete.' "
In the first season under Doege, Fifita finished third in the Big 12 with 3,228 yards, 29 touchdowns and just six interceptions — two interceptions in the final seven games of the 2025 season.
Fifita set the program career passing touchdowns record (73) and the single-season passing touchdowns record (29) last season.
Fifita, a Polynesian College Football Player of the Year finalist and first-team All-Big 12 selection, became the third all-time Arizona quarterback to receive first-team all-conference honors — the first in 50 years. He joined Bruce Hill, who was an All-WAC first-team selection in 1975, and Ted Bland, a three-time All-Border Conference selection from 1933-35.
Fifita led the Wildcats to their second bowl appearance in three seasons and became the first UA quarterback since Foles to win the Territorial Cup twice as a starter. Fifita is just over 800 yards away from passing Foles for the most career passing yards by a Wildcat.
Arizona kicks off the season against Northern Arizona on Sept. 5 at Casino Del Sol Stadium at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports