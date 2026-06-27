Arizona second-year offensive coordinator Seth Doege attended the Manning Passing Academy in 2011 and was roommates with former Arizona quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles.

"There’s segments in the camp where you get to throw with guys at the camp like Peyton, Eli or whoever the backup quarterback was with the Giants," Doege said last year. "And then you had Top 50 quarterbacks. It was a good confidence booster going into the rest of the summer because I stepped away from that thinking, 'Oh, I can throw with any of these dudes. Toe-to-toe, I can go out there and compete.' "

In the first season under Doege, Fifita finished third in the Big 12 with 3,228 yards, 29 touchdowns and just six interceptions — two interceptions in the final seven games of the 2025 season.

Fifita set the program career passing touchdowns record (73) and the single-season passing touchdowns record (29) last season.

Fifita, a Polynesian College Football Player of the Year finalist and first-team All-Big 12 selection, became the third all-time Arizona quarterback to receive first-team all-conference honors — the first in 50 years. He joined Bruce Hill, who was an All-WAC first-team selection in 1975, and Ted Bland, a three-time All-Border Conference selection from 1933-35.

Fifita led the Wildcats to their second bowl appearance in three seasons and became the first UA quarterback since Foles to win the Territorial Cup twice as a starter. Fifita is just over 800 yards away from passing Foles for the most career passing yards by a Wildcat.