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Tucson’s neighbor to the north is entering a transition period as a two-term mayor prepares to leave office while asking voters to approve a new 10-year plan.

Mayor Joe Winfield gave his final State of the Town address Friday at the El Conquistador Resort, reflecting on his tenure since 2018, including major investments in parks, police officers and roads.

Winfield was emotional as he told the packed ballroom that being town mayor since 2018 was “a privilege and honor of my public life.”

Current vice mayor Melanie Barrett won this summer’s mayoral election over former Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier after Winfield announced in 2025 that he would not seek a third term.

He told the crowd he was confident in the leadership transition.

“In a few weeks, the responsibility of elected leadership will pass to others, and that is how it should be…There will be difficult decisions ahead, but I trust this community to face them with the same care and commitment that have brought us this far.”

One of the town’s impending challenges is planning for future growth, Winfield said, as only 12% of the town’s land remains undeveloped.

“For much of our history, the question was, how should our community grow? Increasingly, the question will be: How do we make the most of what we have already built?,” he said.