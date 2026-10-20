Candidates were chosen based on the competitiveness of their districts and their platforms, and whether they’d worked with them before, Alma and Consuelo Hernandez said. Common sense means a willingness to work across the aisle if they win the legislative seat, they said.

“At the end of the day, we Democrats want the same thing. I believe we want to make sure that we are funding our public schools, but we also want to make sure that we're creating opportunity and jobs here in Arizona for everyone,” Alma Hernandez said.

Consuelo Hernandez said they looked for candidates that focus on day-to-day issues including rising costs and health care.

“The extremism on both sides doesn't help anybody,” she said.

Three other PAC fund recipients are in the Phoenix area.

Current state Sen. Kiana Sears is running to keep the seat in the 9th district covering Mesa, after being appointed last year. Her campaign priorities include lowering costs, expanding high-wage jobs and improving public safety with community policing, according to her website.

PAC money will also go to newcomer Jacob Martinez, one of two Democrats in the race for the LD9 House seats. The 24-year-old was the former chairman of the Arizona Teenage Republicans, but stepped down in 2018 because of the Republican Party’s stance on gun control, 12 News reported at the time.

Alma Hernandez also went to law school with Martinez, she said.