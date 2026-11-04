The DPAA’s identification effort is expected to take at least a year.

The investigation only involves servicemen buried as unknowns at the military cemetery in Honolulu. No remains will be taken from the sunken battleship itself, which is maintained by the National Park Service as a national memorial.

More than 900 of the 1,177 USS Arizona crew members killed at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, are thought to be entombed inside the wreckage. Approximately 200 bodies from the ship were recovered after the attack, and those that could not be identified were buried as unknowns, some mixed together in mass graves.

DPAA photos from Monday’s disinterment show soldiers in white gloves saluting over one of the unearthed caskets after covering it with an American flag.

According to Kline, the remains just exhumed from the Punchbowl were moved to the agency’s forensic laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, where they will be removed from their aging steel caskets, carefully prepared and preserved, then placed in clean, modern transfer cases.

Kline said the servicemen inside those cases will be the guests of honor on Dec. 7, when DPAA holds a ceremony at the joint base to commemorate the disinterment project.