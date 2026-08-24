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Colleges in Arizona are known for a lot of things, whether that be top athletics programs or ranking high in innovation.

Perhaps more or less important to some, the University of Arizona and Arizona State University have frequently been ranked for their parties.

This month USA TODAY compiled rankings of the 2026 Top Party Schools in America from seven sites. They averaged the lists from places like Niche.com and the Wall Street Journal to find out "who parties the best."

Here's where the University of Arizona and Arizona State University rank on the list of top 25 party schools in the United States.

Is UA a party school?

The University of Arizona has a total student population of almost 55,000 as of fall 2025.

UA sits at No. 22 on the USA TODAY list of top 25 party schools in the United States with a score of 22.2.

Niche's ranking placed UA at No. 39 on its list of party schools in the United States, giving it an A+ for its party scene. The site's ranking used student surveys, access to bars and restaurants, athletics and Greek life to make its final list.

Is ASU a party school?

While ASU has a total enrollment of over 158,000 students across physical campuses and online programs in fall 2026, on-campus students account for roughly 73,300.

Arizona State University comes in at No. 12 on the USA TODAY ranking with a party score of 15.5.

Niche's ranking put ASU 66th on its list of party schools in the United States, giving it an A+ for its party scene.