He said this three-year program expedites the point at which students can finish their education and go into their residencies, getting into the communities and practicing much earlier.

“It’s not just what’s happening right now; it’s what’s going to happen in generations to come for their children, their grandchildren,” Garimella said. “What I dream of with this partnership is one day, seeing the first Indigenous child who may be in junior high, maybe in high school, (who) may have aspirations to become a doctor, to be able to learn and stay within the community. That’s the vision.”

Garimella said he wants to see where else UA could do this across the state, and mentioned Sierra Vista, Cochise or Yavapai.

Stephen Roe Lewis, governor of the Gila River Indian Community, told the Star after the event there’s an obvious need for rural healthcare and specifically, Native or Indigenous healthcare in Arizona. There are 22 tribal nations in Arizona which occupy almost a fourth of the state’s land base, he said.

“The studies show that if you train healthcare professionals, specifically doctors, in a program such as this, they are more willing to stay in these systems as well,” Lewis said. “So, we’re looking at opportunities also to train the next generation of doctors, but also hopefully a number of our own community members that are trained through this program can stay and work as trained medical professionals. ... That was well worth the investment moving forward.”

Robert Pablo, chairman of the Gila River Health Care board, said at this regional medical branch, students will learn the cultural dynamic of their tribe and how it’s balanced with patients' needs.