August just replaced July as Tucson's hottest month ever recorded

August’s average daily high temperature in Tucson was 105.7 degrees, compared to a normal average high of 97.4 degrees. The average low was 78.9, more than five degrees above the normal August low temperature of 73.3 degrees.

Many times in past hot summers, weather service officials and other experts have pinned the majority of blame for high temperatures on the urban heat island effect. That phenomenon occurs when buildings and pavement built in a city absorb the sun’s heat in the daytime and radiate it out at night, dramatically scaling up nighttime lows.

But that wasn’t the case this summer. Not only was the temperature increase larger during the day than at night in Tucson, the extreme heat was seen across Southeast Arizona, in urban and rural areas alike, Serniglia said.

“It was widespread, 6 to 8 degrees above normal,” he said. “The high temperatures were just oppressive. We didn’t have the clouds and showers to hold them down.”

Typically, the clouds and showers form summer storms, which usually cool things down at least slightly. But this summer, Tucson and its environs sat under a strong high-pressure ridge, centered over the Four Corners area, that blocked the monsoon and refused to leave until this past weekend.