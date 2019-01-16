A Tucson High Magnet School teacher has been missing since Sunday, officials say.
Elizabeth Breck, 46, was last seen at 3 p.m. in Pinal County near the rural crossroads of East Edwin Road and North Lago Del Oro Parkway, said Pinal County Sheriff's spokesperson Navideh Forghani.
TUSD spokesperson Karla Escamilla said the school is providing support and counseling services to staff and students. Breck teaches culturally relevant classes at the high school.
Although Breck lives in Tucson, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office is investigating her disappearance because of where she was last seen. Forghani said the sheriff's office doesn't currently suspect foul play.
Anyone has any information should contact the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office at 866-5111.