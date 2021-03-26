Beloved Tucson educator and activist dies of COVID-19

“He’s very passionate about having a good education and making it accessible to everybody,” say Stoll, Gordy’s wife. “He was really into encouraging students and helping them to do the best they could. I think he really wanted to bring the best out in people and looked on the positive side of things. And he was very much passionate about equality.”

His friends say the phrase “he’d give you the shirt off his back” applies to Gordy in the literal sense.

Despite being in one of the priority groups to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Gordy hadn’t yet gotten one yet when he got sick.

His son Ian Gordy thinks his dad may have been holding off because he wanted to make sure others had an opportunity to get vaccinated first.

“It’s kind of the way he lived his life,” Ian says. “Because of it he helped a lot of people and he brought things to people’s lives that wouldn’t have been there but at the same time he kind of overlooked his own needs and his own health because of it, because of that mindset that he had, that other people need help more than he does.”

Besides advocacy work, Gordy was a recovering alcoholic with more than 30 years sober. In Alcoholics Anonymous, he sponsored many people over the decades.