Bighorn Fire threatening 850 homes, has potential to become 'major disaster,' feds say

The Bighorn Fire continued to grow Thursday, threatening approximately 850 homes around Oro Valley and the Catalina Foothills — a level of destruction that would constitute a major disaster, the federal government said.

The blaze, which has burned more than 4,700 acres, forced local authorities to issue mandatory evacuations for about 200 residences, sending Pima County Sheriff's deputies door to door in a Catalina Foothills neighborhood.

The Pima County Office of Emergency Management and the Pima County Sheriff's Department issued the evacuation order shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday for the northern-most homes in the area between Alvernon Way and First Avenue, north of Ina Road.

Deputy James Allerton, spokesman for the sheriff's office, said the people in that area are being told to leave immediately, as fire crews set back-burns to clear away vegetation between them and the advancing blaze.

Authorities also expanded the so-called "set" area, where residents are urged to voluntarily leave or be prepared to evacuate if conditions change. That area now extends north of Ina from First to Alvernon and north of the Skyline Road alignment from Alvernon east to Sabino Canyon Road.

Parts of Oro Valley, including all areas east of Oracle Road from north of Magee to Catalina State Park, were previously placed in the "set" stage.