Bob Walkup, who served three terms as Tucson mayor, dies at 84

"I am very, very sad," said Mayor Regina Romero when she heard of the news. She said Walkup and her would text often but could not get together because of the coronavirus. "I met Mayor Walkup before I got elected to the Tucson City Council. He always was a statesman and always was respectful and always had something good to say as he saw me grow and mature as an elected official. He wanted the best for the city. He worked across the aisle to get things done. He saw past parties," she said.

Romero said Walkup was instrumental in the city receiving a $63 million federal transportation grant to build the city's streetcar. "He went many times to Washington, D.C., to meet with the federal transportation administration, and he worked closely with Congressman Raúl Grijalva and (then) Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords. He knew that we would see infrastructure investment, job creations and a renewed downtown," said Romero.

Councilwoman Karin Uhlich said of Walkup: "While we agreed and disagreed throughout our service together, we have also developed a friendship built on mutual respect and affection. He has such a kind and compassionate heart; his care for Tucson and others so genuine."