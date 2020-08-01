Border Patrol raids migrant aid camp in Arivaca

Agents tracked the group until they reached the No More Deaths camp, Villareal said. On Thursday morning, agents detained a woman suspected of crossing the border illegally. Villareal said that incident occurred "just outside the perimeter of the camp."

Vazquez said Villareal's description was "not accurate" and agents detained the person "well within the boundaries of the camp" without obtaining a warrant.

The incident on Thursday morning was "likely retaliatory" for documents No More Deaths released Wednesday, said Paige Corich-Kleim, a volunteer with the group.

On Wednesday, No More Deaths released a pair of emails they obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request that showed agents discussing a similar incident in June 2017 at the same camp in Arivaca.

In June 2017, agents said they tracked four sets of footprints for 18 miles until they led into the camp, which is on private property. Agents waited for two days outside the camp, but could not get consent to enter the property. They then obtained a search warrant, entered the property and arrested four men suspected of crossing the border illegally.