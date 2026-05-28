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A Tucson-based environmental group is accusing the Trump administration of moving at a snail's pace in determining whether a sesame-sized mollusk found only in Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument in southwest Arizona should be listed as endangered.

Legal papers filed in federal court say the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has so far taken more than 10 years to consider the status of the Quitobaquito tryonia, also known as the desert springsnail. In that delay, according to the Center for Biological Diversity, the snail "has continued to suffer significant loss of habitat and population decline.''

The lawsuit asks a judge to set a date by which the agency has to list the species as endangered.

There was no immediate response from the Fish and Wildlife Service.

Russ McSpadden, the Center for Biological Diversity's southwest conservation advocate, conceded that a win in court will not necessarily protect the snail — particularly from destruction of its habitat he says is being caused by construction of a border wall through the monument.

That's because Congress has given federal agencies broad powers to exempt themselves from any and all environmental regulations related to border wall construction. That means even if the snail is listed as endangered, it would not necessarily stop the second wall going up.

"Sadly, what we're relying on at this point is the moral fortitude of (Interior Secretary) Doug Burgum and (Homeland Security Secretary) Markwayne Mullin to find a work-around the Quitobaquito,'' McSpadden said. The Interior Department has purview over the Fish and Wildlife Service, and Homeland Security has control over border wall construction.