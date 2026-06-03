No criminal charges have been filed against Toledo for the alleged assault, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Arizona confirmed Wednesday.

DHS works to 'de-legalize'

Under the second Trump administration, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' processing of DACA renewals has slowed, which Goldman and other advocates say is an intentional effort to "de-legalize" more immigrants so that ICE agents can reach their arrest quotas.

"The government is purposely dragging their feet on the processing of DACA renewals," Goldman said. "They have tens of thousands of applications for new DACAs that they're not processing. They're taking people's money, to the tune of about $500 per application, and not doing anything about it. They're just sitting on these applications."

Goldman said both he and DHS's attorney filed motions to terminate Toledo's deportation proceedings. DHS's reversal was likely due to the public outrage over Toledo's arrest, he said.

"Sixteen days ago, she was abducted from her home by rogue ICE officers who didn't have proper warrant or documentation to do what they did to her," Goldman said. "She is everything that is right about this country. She's somebody that we need in this country, and she represents not only an individual, but tens of thousands of other Dreamers and people with DACA who are currently facing de-legalization."

Former President Barack Obama created DACA by executive order in 2012 to allow children brought to the U.S. without authorization before 2007 to obtain temporary status in the U.S., which must be renewed every two years, and to secure permission to work.