It used to be that undocumented immigrants who overstayed visas, such as a tourist visa, and were eligible for green cards through a U.S. citizen spouse or citizen child over 21, could become permanent residents through a process called adjustment of status. Unlike undocumented immigrants who entered illegally, they avoided the three- and 10-year bars because they didn't have to leave and go back home, which triggers the bars, Gelatt said.

The new policy, however, seeks to treat undocumented people who overstayed visas or who were paroled into the country the same as those who entered illegally, Gelatt said. By pushing visa overstayers and parolees to go back home to apply for green cards, they, too, would face the three- and 10-year bars as those who entered illegally, Gelatt said

"Now, basically anybody who's living in the United States without status, it sounds like under the new memo, will be unable to get a green card within the United States except maybe through the asylum process," Gelatt said.

The most likely outcome, Gelatt said, is that most undocumented immigrants previously able to apply for green cards from within the United States will "hunker down" and hold off applying until there is a more immigrant-friendly administration rather than risk going back to their home countries and face the three- and 10-year bars.

Jessica Vaughan, director of policy studies at the Center for Immigration Studies, said she favors the new policy because she believes it will restore integrity to the immigration system and make it more fair to immigrants who don't enter illegally or overstay visas.