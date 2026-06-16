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Federal immigration officials have launched another attempt to deport Tucson DACA recipient Karla Toledo.

On June 3 U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement filed a second "notice to appear" in immigration court for Toledo. The move came just one day after the agency dismissed its first deportation case against her, following a public outcry.

Toledo's immigration attorney Mo Goldman said he and Toledo, 31, waited to publicly discuss the new deportation filing to allow Toledo some time to adjust to the news.

"They're weaponizing the law against this woman," Goldman told the Arizona Daily Star on Tuesday.

He plans to file another motion to terminate the deportation proceedings against Toledo, who has no criminal record and has had protection from deportation under the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program since 2012.

"She has DACA, she hasn’t done anything to warrant what they’re doing to her," Goldman said. "They claim they’re going after the 'worst of the worst,' and yet they’re using our resources to go after a woman who has lived a clean life and hasn’t done anything that would violate the terms of her DACA, or put her in a position where she should be a priority for removal."