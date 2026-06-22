But the next day, June 3, DHS filed a second "notice to appear," which is the charging document that opens a deportation case. The notice was identical to the first, except that Toledo's husband, who is from Venezuela, was also named, Goldman said. (The document also misspelled Toledo's middle name, Goldman said.)

Arizona U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials referred the Arizona Daily Star to DHS for answers to the Star's list of questions on Monday.

A DHS spokesperson ignored the Star's questions and emailed a statement the agency previously shared June 17: "Karla Toledo's case was refiled jointly with her husband, so they can face removal proceedings as a family unit."

Last month ICE spokeswoman Monica Yoas told the Star the agents had an "administrative warrant" for Toledo — although only a judicial warrant, signed by a judge, would have allowed for forced entry into Toledo's home.

ICE has ignored the Star's repeated requests over the past month for a copy of the administrative warrant it claims was used.

4th Amendment violation alleged

Toledo spent four nights in Eloy Detention Center before ICE released her on bond. Goldman said her release was admission of wrongdoing, as ICE now rarely releases anyone from detention.

"They know they're wrong" to detain Toledo, he said. "We have to be public about what's happening right now. This cannot be something we allow the government to do under a shroud of secrecy."