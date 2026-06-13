Tapia Cornejo had a June 25 appointment to check in at the ICE Field Office in Phoenix, Cardenas said. But the day her GPS monitor was removed, the official who removed the device suggested she come back the following week to make sure ICE officials knew it had been removed.

Cardenas said she drove Tapia Cornejo back to the ICE Field Office in Phoenix on June 8, which is when ICE officials told her she didn't have to return again for an immigration check-in until June of 2027.

"Honestly, I don't know what changed," Cardenas said, but she noted her mother is deeply religious.

"My mom is a big believer of God, and so I think that's part of it. And I think the other part that has helped a lot was" The Republic article, "and then all the people that helped with her case."

ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations will not comment on the specific factors that led to Tapia Cornejo's release from ICE custody, spokesman Fernando Burgos said in a written statement.

"ICE ERO makes detention/release decisions daily, considering many factors, including statutory eligibility, danger to persons or property, and flight risk; as well as operational/administrative concerns," the statement said.

The statement noted that Maria Cristina Tapia Cornejo was first encountered at the Nogales port of entry around Sept. 5, 2000, attempting to enter the U.S. by presenting a visa that did not belong to her.

She was removed to Mexico that same day, the statement said. At some point thereafter, Tapia Cornejo re-entered the United States without admission or parole, a crime, Burgos said in the statement.