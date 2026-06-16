Twenty-eight women were held in trailers meant to hold a maximum of 20 people, the report said. The trailers contained 10 bunk beds, but the overcrowding forced some women to sleep on the floors.

It is not clear "why people are being detained indefinitely" while they wait for their deportation, the report said.

The Florence Project believes ICE may now be using other housing units of the Florence Detention Center because of the overcrowding situation at the Florence Staging Facility, the report said.

It is believed that people were housed at the Florence Detention Center for several days or weeks as they await deportation, the report said.

Report: Detainees cut off from sunlight, communication

The report also highlighted the following accounts from what advocates learned from detainees and staff visits to the facility:

Many individuals asked ICE officials when they would be deported, but the ICE officials did not provide any information.

Several individuals were returned to the Florence Staging Facility or a different housing unit after they were taken out of the facility for what they believed were their deportation flights.

The people were told that either no flight was available or that the plane was broken "despite earlier representations that removal would occur quickly."

Several detainees reported not having access to tablets to communicate with ICE, their attorneys and their families. It sometimes took weeks for individuals to get access to a telephone.