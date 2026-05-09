Detainees also report a lack of hygiene items and medical care; no access to laundry, or phone communications; and severe overcrowding. Detainees have said 200 people are held in holding rooms built for 100 people, Casey said.

Advocates say these short-term processing facilities in Florence — usually for detainees who were recently detained — are now holding detainees who are waiting to be deported. The usage change seems to be related to the system struggling to deal with large numbers of detainees, Casey said.

Florence Project advocates have recently talked to 25 people in such situations. One detainee waiting for his deportation was held at the Florence Service Processing Center for two weeks, wearing the clothes he was detained in, Casey said. After 14 days without any opportunity to launder those clothes, he was finally given a uniform to wear.

While having fresh clothes was a relief, the man is still waiting for his deportation to Mexico, Casey said.

"If he had a date for his deportation, that would be okay. But he’s losing his mind, because he has no idea how long he will be there," she said. "He specifically said he hasn’t seen the sun in weeks because they don't have recreation" in the short-term facility.

Detainees held in such conditions, without a sense of how long they'll be detained, "are at a breaking point," Casey said.

"People have questioned why they’re still detained and when they’ll actually be removed, expressing feelings of being toyed with purposely," she said.